SHC stops mining at Karoonjhar Hills

Hyderabad: The Sindh High Court Hyderabad Bench on Wednesday issued a stay order against cutting the Karoonjhar Hills in Thar and served notices on the Sindh chief secretary, mines and minerals department secretary, culture and tourism secretary and Mithi district administration on a petition filed against the extraction of granite from the mountains.
Lawyer Shankar Meghwar filed the petition against the government’s plan to start mining at the hills. A bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio and Justice Arbab Hakro heard the case in the Sindh High Court Hyderabad Registry on Wednesday.
The focal persons for the chief secretary and the mines department appeared in person on the hearing. The mines department focal person informed the SHC that the auction for extracting
granite from the Karoonjhar Hills had been cancelled, to which the bench inquired why a clear notification was not issued regarding the cancellation of the auction.
