Seven trucks added to Sindh’s mobile healthcare units

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday inaugurated mobile healthcare units at a special ceremony at the National Stadium.

Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, he highlighted the Sindh government's efforts for providing modern medical facilities to the people. He added that the government had already provided 26 mobile healthcare units consisting of Hino trucks to the public and now an additional seven units were being provided to further enhance healthcare accessibility of the citizens.

He stated that the mobile healthcare units aimed at delivering advanced medical facilities to the residents of remote areas right at their doorsteps. Presently, mobile healthcare units were operational in 18 remote districts of Sindh, each equipped with male and female doctors, nurses, X-ray technicians, ECG technicians, lab technicians, modern medical equipment and medicines.

Memon said initiatives of the Sindh government in the health sector were revolutionary and the mobile healthcare units served as a prominent aspect of the modern face of Pakistan. He said such commendable initiatives deserved appreciation without any bias or discrimination.

He stated that the mobile healthcare units were reaching every village and remote area of Sindh, providing facilities and free treatment for all kinds of diseases. The Sindh government's historic steps in this regard exemplified its commitment to providing the latest medical facilities to the people free of charge, Memon remarked.

He stated that the Sindh government was also constructing 2.1 million houses for the flood victims, and notably, the ownership of those houses would be given to women. Additionally, he said, the government's utilisation of Thar coal to generate affordable electricity and implementation of the Rescue 1122 exemplified its commitment to public welfare. He said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's slogan of unity was resonating throughout Pakistan.