NA committee to discuss MDCAT

A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) has been called on August 4 at 2:30pm to discuss the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).
The agenda of the standing committee’s meeting includes rationalisation of fee structure for private medical institutions, enhancement of medical colleges’ seats and briefing on tendering process for prequalification labs, and briefing on the removal of the head of RTI, Islamabad.
