Murder case of MPA’s brother and nephew registered

After a week of investigations, the Defence police on Wednesday registered the double murder case of Sindh Assembly member Aslam Abro’s brother and nephew.
FIR No. 442/23 was registered on the complaint of Sanwal Khan, deceased Akram Abro’s cousin. According to the complainant, Akram left his Defence house with his son Shaharyar Abro and friends Sardar Abdullah, Irshad Panhwar and Elahi Bakhsh.
They were heading to their home town Jacobabad in a Vigo, accompanied by other people. Shortly after their departure, Bakhsh contacted the complainant, informing him that their vehicle had come under attack by around eight suspects in cars and on motorbikes in DHA Phase-VII.
The complainant rushed to the scene and took the injured to the hospital. He said Akram and his relatives had been receiving threats from their long-time enemies Zubair Shahwani and Naseer Shahwani. He accused Zubair, his guards Sanaullah and Mujeeb, and five others of shooting and killing his cousin.
Investigators have found a possible connection to another double murder case from 2019, in which Aslam Abro was named a suspect. The case registered at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station involved a land dispute that resulted in the deaths of complainant Shah Agha and Mir Asif, with Jahanzeb being injured.
Aslam; Sadaruddin, alias Major; Hasan Abro; Jabbar Abro; Mujahid and 10 others were named in the FIR. Police have already detained facilitators in the incident, and formed a high-level team to investigate further.
