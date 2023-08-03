‘Drug peddler’ gunned down in clash between gangs

A suspected drug peddler was killed in a clash between two drug dealing gangs in the Old Golimar area on Wednesday. The confrontation resulted in heavy firing that spread fear among the residents.

At the scene, the Pak Colony police found the lifeless body of 25-year-old Ayan, son of Sunny, who was also said to be involved in dealing drugs.

SHO Abdul Khaliq Ansari said the deceased had a history of being associated with gang wars. He said the altercation occurred between rival drug dealers, and the suspects managed to escape before the police got there.

Separately, four people suffered injuries due to different firing incidents. In Orangi Town, 16-year-old Asghar, son of Khalid Umar, was wounded and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In the Sukkan area, 40-year-old Ibrahim, son of Hussain, was injured during a mugging attempt. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). In another looting incident in the Korangi Industrial Area, 35-year-old Tariq, son of Hussain, suffered injuries. He was also taken to the JPMC.

Moreover, 40-year-old Danish was injured in the Pak Colony area due to a personal dispute. He was taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.