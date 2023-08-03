MPAs greet Rana Ansar on becoming Sindh’s first female leader of the opposition

Members of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday greeted their fellow legislator Rana Ansar, who belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on becoming the first female leader of the opposition in the history of the provincial legislature.

During the brief proceedings of the House, the concerned lawmakers also prayed for those who lost their lives in the recent act of terrorism at the workers’ convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Bajaur. The lawmakers also prayed for the early recovery of the people injured in the incident.

Several lawmakers, including those on the treasury benches, greeted Rana on assuming the position of the leader of the opposition. Female legislators belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party said the PPP during its regime had always provided opportunities for women to excel in different fields, including politics.

They said the PPP had always worked hard to achieve the cause of women empowerment in the country. Lawmaker of the Grand Democratic Alliance Abdul Razzaq Rahimoon said it was a matter of collective honour for all the legislators that a woman had become the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly for the first time.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla recalled that the late Benazir Bhutto became the first female elected prime minister of Pakistan. He also praised the MQM-P for nominating one of its female legislators for the coveted position.

MQM-P’s Muhammad Hussain Khan lauded the new opposition leader saying that she had worked hard as a lawmaker while participating in the process of lawmaking and raising genuine issues of the people.

He added that by nominating Rana for the position of the opposition leader, the MQM-P had set a good precedent for other political and religious parties.

Later, the parliamentary affairs minister requested the speaker, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, to put off the agenda for the day’s sitting to the next day as a meeting of the provincial cabinet was also scheduled later in the day. Granting the request, the speaker adjourned the session till Thursday (today).