‘Power issues of city to be taken up at federal level’

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir on Wednesday said that the concerns of the residents of Karachi regarding power supply and the electricity tariff would be discussed at the federal level, and all-out measures will be taken to provide relief in this regard.

Talking to the official media after holding a meeting with the management of K-Electric at the KE’s head office, Dastagir said the government is taking steps to address the issue of non-payment of bills and power theft so that the consumers who pay bills do not face power shortages.

The minister said that concerns were expressed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership on behalf of the residents of the city that since KE is a private power distribution company, it has no role in the country’s circular debts, so the power utility should not charge the consumers in this respect.

He said the government is taking all-out measures to ensure smooth power supply across the country. He also said the meeting discussed different matters, including better and uninterrupted power supply, regularity in the supply system, issues pertaining to supply in different areas and KE policies.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P coordination committee member and former federal minister Dr Farooq Sattar said the energy minister has made the assurance to voice the concerns of Karachiites regarding power supply at the federal level.

Dr Sattar said KE is a private entity, so it should not be allowed to charge in respect of circular debts, and residents should be provided relief. Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque, MQM-P Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal and the KE management were also present on the occasion.