Wahab requests CM to clear arrears of KMC’s pensioners

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has been paying monthly pensions amounting to Rs450 million to more than 23,000 retired municipal employees. The Sindh government pays Rs281 million to the KMC in the head of pension and provident fund payments, whereas, the arrears of retired officers and employees of the KMC and erstwhile district municipal corporations amount to Rs10.5 billion.

This was said at a high-level meeting on Wednesday presided over by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to discuss the issue of outstanding pension payments.

The mayor made a request to the Sindh chief minister to release funds so that the KMC could pay arrears to the pensioners.

KMC Financial Adviser Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Finance Riyaz Khatri and other officers were present at the meeting in which Wahab reviewed the KMC's revenue and expenditure, including salaries, pensions, and development and non-development expenditure.

Wahab said officers of the KMC should set the target of making the corporation financially independent in the next three years.

He added that wherever there were assets and lands of the KMC, officers should make efforts to generate revenue from them by involving the private sector through the build-operate-transfer mechanism. He said that space should be allocated for parking on KMC plots on MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road so that vehicles could be diverted from the roads.

The experiment of providing a parking area at Peoples Square had been very successful, the mayor remarked.

He asked the KMC officers to give suggestions for the improvement and development of the municipality. “Every positive and constructive suggestion will definitely be

considered,” he said.