Police repeat assurances after muggers kill another trader

Arif Khan Mehsud, who ran his tyre business at the Bismillah Market next to New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday when he resisted an attempt to mug him near his workplace.

Mehsud’s funeral prayers, which were held in Sohrab Goth’s Ali Town in the evening, were attended by his family, relatives, other Mehsud community members, neighbours, traders and shopkeepers.

After the prayers a sit-in was held near Al-Asif Square, where the protesters placed the victim’s body, and lamented that street crime incidents on the highway and in its surroundings have been constantly increasing.

Criticising the law enforcement agencies, they said the police are unable to catch street criminals, so robbers do not even hesitate before killing anyone for resisting the attempt to mug them.

Both tracks of the Super Highway were blocked for hours due to the sit-in. A heavy police contingent also arrived on the scene, but the protesters continued their demonstration, and held the Sindh government and the provincial police chief responsible for the murder.

Addressing the protest, the National Democratic Movement’s provincial leader Sher Muhammad warned of registering an FIR against the relevant DSP and SHO if Mehsud’s killers are not arrested within two days. He said they will hold their sit-in as long as they want to, and demanded action against street criminals.

The two-hour-long protest ended after talks, but the protesters gave the province’s government and police three days to arrest the killers, warning that if Mehsud’s murderers are not arrested, they will hold nationwide sit-ins.

Mehsud was later buried in a graveyard at the Northern Bypass. His relatives said the man was a father of two, and he lived in Ali Town with his family.

They said he was on his way home after closing his shop when the incident took place. “His only fault was that he was residing in Karachi,” one of the relatives said. “The suspects came on a motorbike and sped towards the highway after shooting him.”

Four traders killed

No one appears to be safe from armed robbers in Karachi, as the number of street crime incidents continues to rise. Muggers have killed more than 80 people and wounded over 500 others this year.

The business community of the city appears to be the prime target of muggers, particularly on the Super Highway, as four traders, including Mehsud, have been killed by street criminals in two months.

On July 27 a fruit trader was killed over resisting an attempt to mug him at the Northern Bypass in Gulshan-e-Maymar. The suspects opened fire on a silver Toyota Corolla, killing 40-year-old Noman Naseer.

On July 6, despite the orders of the Karachi police chief to increase security on the cattle market routes, criminals continued operating there without any fear and left a trader severely injured on the Super Highway Jamali Bridge.

The victim was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds before reaching the health facility. He was identified as 35-year-old Siraj.

He was crossing the bridge with his partner on a motorbike after selling his goats at the Asia cattle market when three men on a motorbike tried to stop them. However, when they did not stop, the suspects opened fire and injured the trader, but his partner remained unhurt.

The deceased was selling animals at the cattle market with his partner Azam, who is a police officer. The trader had Rs700,000 in his possession at the time of the incident. Police said the man had suffered three bullet wounds.

On May 28 robbers killed a hotel owner and wounded his brother over resisting a snatching attempt at their hotel. The incident followed a protest by local traders, who blocked the Super Highway between Karachi and Hyderabad. A police team arrived on the scene, held talks with the protesters and assured them of arresting the culprits soon. Later, both sides of the highway were reopened for traffic.

‘Police or no police’

The traders community strongly condemned the killings of traders as well as the rising incidents of street crime. Malir Fresh Fruit Merchants & Growers Association President Muhammad Javed told The News that muggers have been active everywhere in Karachi.

He said that the police high-ups and the chief minister themselves have admitted as much. He added that Wednesday’s sit-in was the second major protest to have been held over the killings of traders on the Super Highway in just two months.

“They are admitting the rise in street crime but are doing nothing to stop it. We have problems whether or not police are deployed for our protection,” he lamented.

“If police are deployed for our security, they start depriving us of money in the name of Gutka or snap checking, and if the police are not deployed, robbers attack us. Where do we go?”

‘Gangs in slum areas’

Police admitted that multiple gangs have been operating out of the slum areas in the surroundings of the Super Highway. “The situation has been different since the flood victims arrived here,” SITE Super Highway SHO Aurangzaib Khattak told The News. “Different gangs have been operating out of the slum areas.”

SHO Khattak said that it is very difficult to trace these gangs in the squatter settlements. He explained that some 40,000 people live in Jhanjar Goth, so it is difficult to identify four to 10 criminals among them because they are not committing crimes in the slum areas but outside them.

However, he lamented, when the police manage to arrest such criminals, complainants do not pursue their cases in courts, so criminals take advantage of that and get bail. He appealed to the city’s residents to pursue their cases so that the number of street crime incidents can decrease.