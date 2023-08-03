 
Thursday August 03, 2023
Police Martyrs Day

August 03, 2023

August 4 is observed as Police Martyrs Day. The country owes a huge debt to all the police officers who have given their lives for the country.

In my opinion, there should be a section in our national curricula highlighting the sacrifices made by our security forces and special assistance should be given to their families.

Ali Gul Tanwari

Khairpur