Thursday August 03, 2023
Spoke too soon

August 03, 2023

On July 31 the SBP was reported as saying that they did not want to increase the policy rate as inflation is expected to come down.

However, the same day, late at night, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by around Rs20 per litre. Will this bring inflation down?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore