Crime problem

Street crimes are on the rise in Pakistan. Every city of Pakistan is insecure but Karachi had developed a particularly notorious reputation for crime. Its people feel insecure in public places because they are afraid of being robbed and, at times, the thieves even kill their targets.

Unemployment and poverty are fueling the crime wave and, despite numerous complaints from the people, the police are not taking any extraordinary steps to solve the crisis. The government has to take more meaningful steps to control crime and also poverty and unemployment.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi