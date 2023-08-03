Annoying ATMs

It is quite depressing how people cannot even rely on a basic banking facility like ATMs in this country. One often finds ATM machines that are either out-of-order, dysfunctional or low on cash. The latter problem is particularly prevalent during the beginning of the month. As a result, although many people have discarded cheque books and switched to ATM cards, one cannot rely on ATMS in emergency situations. Another problem is that many of these ATM machines work quite slowly, which leads to long queues outside ATMS, forcing customers to wait for long periods in the blazing heat in order to get some cash. Given these issues, I urge the relevant authorities to take some remedial measures and improve the state of our ATM machines.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
