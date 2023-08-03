Supporting mothers

With countries around the globe observing World Breastfeeding Week (August 1 to August 7), this much-ignored subject is set to be at least discussed for a few days in Pakistan as well. Breastfeeding practices have been on the decline for several years now. In 2021, a joint report by Unicef and the WHO said that only 23 countries, out of 194, had exclusive breastfeeding rates above 60 per cent. The same report suggested that only 37.7 per cent mothers in Pakistan practice exclusive breastfeeding for six months. According to another survey published in 2022, less than 50 per cent of children in Pakistan are exclusively breastfed. Most medical experts say that exclusive breastfeeding is essential for a child’s physical and mental growth. Over the years, there has been a steep decline in these practices. There are several reasons for the low rates. The first is the lack of care breastfeeding mothers get at home. In most cases, a mother has to balance housework and childcare. For them, giving their babies a bottle of formula milk is convenient. Beside this, most young mothers (especially those who are not financially strong) barely get the required nutrition during their pregnancies and are thus forced to rely on less-nutritious formula milk.

It is rather shameful that policymakers pay no attention to problems of malnutrition and weakness among mothers. Birthing is a laborious process, and most mothers take time to recover. But healthcare for mothers is seen as a low priority. Given the lifestyle most people lead now where accessible organic food items have become a rarity, women’s health has been affected a lot. Lack of attention towards this issue is leading most women to shift to a feeding method that is not healthy for their children. Beside this, the rise of a world where people blindly believe anything endorsed by less-informed marketers masquerading as influencers has made people adopt dangerous practices for themselves as well as their children.

While most doctors are strongly against the use of formula milk – in 2021 the then special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on health Dr Faisal Sultan called prescribing formula milk to babies without a genuine reason “a crime” – most medical centres do not object to the use of formula milk among children below the age of two. A word of caution though: nowhere in this can mothers be shamed for opting for formula for their babies. Unpaid maternity leaves, unavailability of feeding rooms in offices, and no facility of daycare at work are not exactly conducive factors for mothers to choose breastfeeding over formula. In the zeal to better inform mothers, the reality of just why we have ended up here – through no fault of women – cannot be ignored.