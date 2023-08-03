Businesses reject fuel price hike

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Wednesday rejected the government's decision to raise the prices of petroleum products, saying it would fuel inflation and hurt the economy.

The PBF said the increase in fuel prices, which came into effect on August 1, was unjustified and unfair, especially after the arrival of Russian oil, which was expected to lower the import bill and provide relief to the consumers.

"The high inflation caused by surge in petroleum prices made it hard further for the common man to bear it and questioned where is the relief from the Russian oil which was projected by the petroleum minister before the media," the PBF said in a statement.

The PBF urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately withdraw the price hike and provide subsidies or waivers to the industries, which are already struggling with high costs of doing business and low competitiveness.

The PBF said the increase in fuel prices would also affect the power sector, which is heavily taxed and burdened with circular debt, making electricity bills costlier and unaffordable for the consumers.

The PBF said Pakistan's exports, which have been witnessing a decline in recent years, could not compete with regional rivals like China, Bangladesh and India, where power tariffs were lower and more stable.

The PBF said fuel and electricity were regarded as the lifeline of any economy and played a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of a country.