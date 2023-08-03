Gold prices up by Rs800 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs800 per tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs223,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs686 to Rs191,187.

Gold rates increased by $1 to $1,951 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola. Similarly, 10 grams of silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,400.54.