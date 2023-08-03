Gold prices up by Rs800 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs800 per tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs223,000 per tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs686 to Rs191,187.
Gold rates increased by $1 to $1,951 per ounce in the international market.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola. Similarly, 10 grams of silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,400.54.
KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum on Wednesday rejected the government's decision to raise the prices of petroleum...
LAHORE: The United States is Pakistan's largest export market and a leading investor, and a joint trade delegation...
Paris: Fitch has downgraded its credit rating for the United States, becoming the second of the top-three ratings...
LAHORE: The global norm on merit-based appointments emphasizes the importance of selecting individuals for positions...
LAHORE: MCB Bank Ltd, one of Pakistan’s largest private-sector banks, posted a 65 percent jump in pre-tax profit for...
KARACHI: Germany plans to establish an office of its chamber of commerce and industry in Pakistan to enhance bilateral...