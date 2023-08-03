LAHORE: The global norm on merit-based appointments emphasizes the importance of selecting individuals for positions based on their qualifications, skills, experience, and competence, rather than other factors like political affiliation or personal connections.

Merit-based appointments are considered essential for ensuring that positions in various institutions, including regulatory bodies, are filled by the most capable and qualified candidates.

In Pakistan, when a list of three candidates is forwarded to the Prime Minister for selection after due process, it appears to be a merit-based approach in the initial selection process. However, the power of the Prime Minister to reject all three candidates and request a new list casts a big question mark on merit. While it is important for the appointing authority to have the flexibility to make informed decisions, repeatedly rejecting qualified candidates without valid reasons could raise questions about the integrity of the process.

If the rejection of the candidates is not based on legitimate concerns about their qualifications or competence, but rather driven by non-merit-based considerations, it would undermine the merit-based principle. In such cases, it could be seen as a violation of the global norm on merit-based appointments.

The dysfunctional nature of regulatory institutions due to delays in making timely appointments can also pose a challenge to upholding the principle of meritocracy. In fact, our regulatory institutions are weak because of the lack of seriousness of all governments in filling regulatory posts immediately after they fall vacant. When key positions are left vacant or filled with individuals who are not the most qualified, it hinders the effective functioning of these institutions and potentially leads to compromised decision-making processes.

To strengthen the merit-based appointment system and ensure the functioning of regulatory institutions, it is essential for the government to uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability in the selection process.

It should also avoid undue delays in making appointments and ensure that the best candidates are chosen based on their merit and qualifications.

Additionally, establishing independent and objective selection committees can help reduce the influence of political considerations and ensure a fair and merit-based selection process.

In fact, the World Bank, during the Pakistan Peoples Party 2008-13 era, did suggest the government of Pakistan to establish an independent selection committee for appointments in all regulatory institutions.

Financial market guru Khalid Mirza submitted this proposal to the then government, under which it was recommended that the government should call applications for all regulatory posts in the regulatory institutions. A competent appointment authority comprising persons with unblemished credentials should then interview all the qualified persons. An expert of the concerned institutions should be added to the selection committee. The selection committee should then shortlist 10 candidates on merit basis for each regulatory slot.

Whenever a regulatory post falls vacant, the Prime Minister or the appointing authority should have discretion to appoint from the list of shortlisted applicants within a week. After failure to fill the regulatory slot within a week, the person on top of the list for that slot should be automatically offered the slot, and if he refuses, then the offer should go to the next in line.

The list should be refurbished once a year. Since all regulatory posts are protected for a tenure of three to five years, the institutions would then operate seamlessly without any political intervention.