MCB Bank 1H profit grows

LAHORE: MCB Bank Ltd, one of Pakistan’s largest private-sector banks, posted a 65 percent jump in pre-tax profit for the first half of 2023, driven by strong growth in current deposits and net interest income, it said on Tuesday.

The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited (MCB) in its meeting under the Chairmanship of Mian Mohammad Mansha reviewed performance of the bank and approved the condensed interim financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2023.

The board has declared second interim cash dividend of Rs7.0/share in addition to 60 percent already paid, bringing the total cash dividend for the half year ended June 30, 2023 to 130 percent.

"Through the focused efforts of the bank's management in building no-cost deposits, MCB achieved substantial growth in core earnings, resulting in an impressive 65% year-on-year increase in profit before tax for the half-year ending on June 30, 2023, reaching Rs53.84 billion," the bank said in a statement.

"Profit After Tax (PAT) posted a remarkable growth of 140 percent to reach Rs26.69 billion; translating into earning per share (EPS) of Rs22.52 compared to EPS of Rs9.39 reported in corresponding period last year."

On the back of strong volumetric growth in current account and timely repositioning of the asset book, net interest income for the period under review increased by 72 percent over corresponding period last year. YoY average current deposits of the Bank registered a remarkable growth of Rs196 billion (+32 percent).

Non-markup income increased to Rs14.1 billion (+9 percent) against Rs12.9 billion in the corresponding period last year with major contributions coming in from fee commission income (Rs8.8 billion), income from dealing in foreign currency (Rs3.6 billion) and dividend income (Rs1.5 billion).

"Improving customer and interbank flows, diversification of revenue streams through continuous enrichment of service suite, investments towards digital transformation and an unrelenting focus on upholding high standards of service delivery supplemented a broad-based growth of 31 percent in income from fee commission; with trade and guarantee related business income growing by 62 percent, cards related income by 45 percent and income from home remittance by 34 percent."

On the financial position side, the total asset base of the Bank grew by 9 percent and was reported at Rs2.28 trillion. Analysis of the assets mix highlights that net investments increased by Rs169.6 billion (+17 percent) whereas gross advances reported a decrease of Rs154.5 billion (-19 percent) over December 31, 2022.

The Bank continued its focus on building no cost deposits, leading to a robust growth of Rs196 billion (YoY: +32 percent) in average current deposits. The average current to total deposits ratio improved to 52.3 percent during the period under review from 41.1 percent in corresponding period last year. Despite the exceptional increase in interest rates during the period, the domestic cost of deposits was contained at 7.93 percent as compared to 5.48 percent in the corresponding period last year.