Germany plans to establish chamber of commerce office in Pakistan to boost trade

KARACHI: Germany plans to establish an office of its chamber of commerce and industry in Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade and investment, a business leader said on Wednesday.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said he was informed of the decision by Rudiger Lotz, the German consul general in Karachi, who visited the FPCCI headquarters and offered German support in various sectors.

"This is a landmark development that reflects the importance Germany attaches to the trade, industrial, and economic relations with Pakistan," Sheikh said in a statement. He said Germany is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the European Union after Britain's exit from the bloc, and the trade balance is in Pakistan's favor.

"Germany accounts for 5.4% of Pakistan's gross exports and 1.4% of its imports. All we need are trading partners like Germany, and it translates into continued employment generation in the country."

Sheikh also sought German support for Pakistan's continued access to the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) program, which grants tariff concessions to developing countries. He said the outgoing EU ambassador to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara, had hinted at a possible expansion of the GSP+ scheme for Pakistan during her visit to FPCCI.

Other FPCCI officials raised issues such as technology transfer, industrial collaboration, joint ventures, and supply chain disruptions due to the economic and energy crisis in Europe.

Shabbir Mansha, vice president of FPCCI, proposed that Germany should follow the example of the United States and Britain in offering long-term visas to Pakistani entrepreneurs, saying that this would help them explore new markets and opportunities in Europe.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past president of FPCCI, asked the German envoy how Germany would protect its export supply lines in the face of rising fuel prices and power shortages in Europe.

Zakaria Usman, former president of FPCCI, urged the envoy to facilitate the transfer of technology, industrial collaborations, and joint ventures between Pakistani and German companies, saying that this would help Pakistan boost its industrialization and reduce its trade deficit. He also called for more German investment in Pakistan's renewable energy, agriculture, textile, engineering, and pharmaceutical sectors.