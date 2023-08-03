Stocks hit highest level in six years on positive economic data

The benchmark stock index climbed to its highest level in six years on Wednesday, extending a rally fueled by an International Monetary Fund loan agreement and easing price pressures, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 534.04 points or 1.11 percent to close at 48,764.55 points, the highest since June 2017. The highest index of the day was 48,852.05 points, while the lowest level of the day was 48,178.89 points.

The gauge has surged 17.6 percent since June 30, when Pakistan finalised a $3 billion standby arrangement with the IMF to support its cash-strapped economy.

Dealers said a status quo maintained in the policy rate by the central bank also supported the buying interest.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish as investors weighed falling CPI inflation to 28.3 percent in July and the State Bank of Pakistan's status quo in the key policy rate announcement.

He said that a $1.6 billion trade deficit for July, surging global crude oil prices, and the likely government resolve to resolve SOEs gas circular debt crises played a catalytic role in the bullish close.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 219.69 points or 1.27 percent to 17,479.59 points, up from 17,259.90 points.

Traded shares slightly decreased to 556.141 million shares from 556.930 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs19.989 billion from Rs15.946 billion. Market capitalization expanded to Rs7.339 trillion from Rs7.259 trillion. Out of 353 companies active in the session, 194 closed in green, 128 in red, and 31 remained unchanged.

Analyst Naveed Nadeem at Topline Securities said Bank, IT, and E&P stocks contributed positively by adding cumulatively 330 points to the index, though some profit-taking shed collectively 50 points to the index.

"Courage doesn't mean you don't get afraid; courage means you don't let fear stop you," Nadeem said. "The aforesaid quote can rightly be attributed to the KSE100 index's dominating bullish march towards the north where an uninterrupted winning streak took the index level at 48,764 level." The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs150 to Rs7,150 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex., which increased by Rs39.88 to 1,164.87 per share. A significant decline was noted in Blessed Tex., which fell by Rs27.74 to Rs342.24 per share, followed by Philip Morris Pak., which decreased by Rs12.50 to Rs430 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said Pakistan's market saw a significant boost, driven by heavyweight stocks such as OGDC (+6.28 percent), HBL (+5.74 percent), ENGRO (+2.42 percent), and MCB (+1.55 percent), pushing it closer to the weekly liquidity draw level at 49k without any consolidation.

During the week, positive news contributed to the surge in specific stocks. MCB announced better-than-expected earnings for the first half of CY23, while HBL received information from the Agha Khan Fund for Economic Development about its intention to acquire additional shares of HBL from the open market, amounting to Rs3.5 billion, approximately 34 million shares at the current market price.

The market's momentum remains very strong, particularly in blue-chip stocks. However, investors are advised to be cautious about potential sharp pullbacks that may occur in the near term.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 92.895 million shares which closed higher by 24 paisas to Rs3.75 per share. It was followed by B.O. Punjab with 46.991 million shares, which closed higher by 26 paisas to Rs4.82 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Refinery, OGDC, Unity Foods Ltd, Habib Bank, WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Pak Petroleum, and K-Electric Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 152.016 million shares from 126.808 million shares.