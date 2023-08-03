AKEFD plans to purchase additional HBL shares worth Rs3.5 billion

KARACHI: The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), the main sponsor of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), plans to buy additional shares of the bank worth about Rs3.5 billion from the open market, HBL said on Wednesday.

“Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) has informed Habib Bank Limited (HBL) vide its letter dated August 2, 2023, of its intention to acquire additional shares of HBL from the open market, by utilising the accumulated dividends that have not been repatriated, amounting to Rs3,472,172,945,” the bank said in its bourse filing.

“The said purchase of HBL shares shall be in accordance with applicable regulatory approvals,” it added. The AKFED declared plans to conduct a second buyback. This is a part of the market’s persistent trend of share buybacks; sponsors are motivated to do so due to the market’s low valuation, according to analysts.

The move, according to analysts, was anticipated and shows the sponsor’s confidence in the company. “This shows that the sponsor believes that HBL’s stock is undervalued and they want to increase their shareholding by purchasing more shares from the market,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The Aga Khan Fund wanted to purchase additional bank shares for Rs3.5 billion from the open market, HBL informed its stakeholders back in May. The government privatised HBL in 2004 through which AKFED acquired 51 percent of the bank’s shareholding and management control, according to the information posted on the bank’s website.

The remaining 41.5 percent shareholding by the government was divested in April 2015. The AKFED continues to retain 51 percent shareholding in HBL, while the remaining shareholding is held by individuals, local and foreign institutions, and funds including CDC Group Plc which holds 4.99 percent, and International Finance Corporation which holds 0.87 percent, it said.

The AKFED is the parent company of the bank and its registered office is in Geneva, Switzerland, it added. According to the bank's annual report for 2022, HBL posted its largest profit before tax of Rs77.0 billion in 2022. The company also maintained a constant growth trajectory throughout the year, supported by record quarterly profits.

The bank’s profit after tax, however, declined by 3 percent to Rs34.4 billion, as a higher tax charge caused by excessive and retrospective taxation impacted the bottom line by Rs11.3 billion. Earnings per share declined slightly, to Rs23.23 in 2022 from Rs23.88 in 2021, it said.

HBL’s balance sheet grew by 7 percent to Rs4.6 trillion. Domestic current deposits grew by Rs203 billion, a 20 percent growth over the prior year, reaching Rs1.2 trillion; low-cost savings accounts increased by Rs136 billion.

Total domestic deposits reached Rs2.9 trillion and HBL’s total deposits as of December 2022 rose to Rs3.5 trillion. Domestic advances grew steadily throughout the year, by Rs241 billion to Rs1.4 trillion, registering a broad-based growth of over 20 percent for the second consecutive year.