Central bank status quo on policy rate ‘justified’

KARACHI: The central bank decision to hold interest rate at 22 percent is justified despite the government’s increase in petroleum prices to meet fiscal objectives outlined in the IMF deal and July’s higher-than-expected inflation, analysts said.

According to them, these factors are unlikely to materially change the State Bank of Pakistan’s inflation projections for this fiscal year. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that the price of petrol has increased by a startling Rs19.95 per litre. This announcement came as figures on prices showed that Pakistan’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation fell to 28.3 percent in July from 29.4 percent in the previous month and 38 percent in May. This exceeded the 26–27 percent market forecasts.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI inflation was up 3.5 percent in July, compared with a decline of 0.3 percent in June and the last six-month average of 2.4 percent.

The SBP kept its policy rate unchanged on Monday in anticipation of a decline in inflation over the coming months.

“As discussed, CPI inflation was higher than estimates as it incorporated the power tariff hike. We thought that the impact of the hike should have been applicable to next month’s CPI based on PBS's methodology,” said Yousuf Rahman, an analyst at KASB Securities.

“Anyways, the MPS [Monetary Policy Statement] already discussed the inflation overruns emanating from higher energy tariffs and commodity prices (particularly oil). Essentially, SBP’s FY24 inflation estimates (22 percent) already incorporate these inflationary events,” Rahman said.

“As such, the CPI print and higher fuel prices will likely cause no material change in SBP’s inflation projections,” Rahman added.

In the near future, the SBP Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expects that YoY inflation is likely to continue to decline due to weak domestic demand in the context of restrictive monetary policy, a positive outlook for global commodity prices, and a positive base effect.

The MPC’s assessment takes into account the impact of recent measures (increase in electricity tariffs, changes in duties and taxes on consumer items and raw materials) and their second-round effects. “Based on this assessment, the MPC projects average inflation in the range of 20 to 22 percent in FY24, down from 29.2 percent in FY23,” it said in its policy statement.

“The MPC’s assessment shows inflation to fall gradually during the first half of FY24, before falling below 20 percent in the secondhalf. This outlook, nevertheless, is subject to risks arising from domestic and external shocks such as adverse climate events, and global commodity price volatility,” it added.

The MPC stressed maintaining an appropriately tight monetary policy stance with positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis to keep inflation and its expectation on the downward path so as to achieve the medium-term inflation target of 5 – 7 percent by end-FY25.

It appears that the SBP was aware of this trend and the IMF requirements relating to the petroleum development levy, according to Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. Global oil prices are a concern, but it currently appears that SBP’s inflation target for FY24 will be met, Sohail said. The SBP governor in response to a question the other day, said that they have incorporated the recent increase in electricity prices, and expected gas price increase, according to Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities. “There is another reading to follow for CPI (August 2023) before the next MPC in September 2023. I think it would be more important for the policy rate decision,” Rauf added.

He believes the latest central bank monetary policy stance is reasonable. “The market consensus is that FY24 inflation will average around 20 percent. Barring any external shocks, the SBP’s estimate of 20-22 percent seems realistic.” Analysts predict that the increase in energy costs will fuel already-high inflation in the next months, although the headline inflation is anticipated to drop beginning in January due to base effects and tight monetary and fiscal policy.

One may notice inflationary pressure now and in the next few months, but monetary policy decisions are made on a forward-looking basis, according to Sana Tawfik, an analyst and economist with Arif Habib Limited.

Although the weight of gas in the CPI basket is quite small, the expected increase in gas prices may be reflected in the August inflation reading in addition to higher petroleum costs, she said.

According to her, due to the base effect, inflation will decrease in the second half of this fiscal year. Any external shock, such as an increase in the global prices of oil and other commodities or the weakening of the local currency versus the dollar, could pose a risk to the inflation outlook.