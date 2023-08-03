Rupee weakens for third day on import demand

KARACHI: The rupee fell for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, losing 0.64 percent against the dollar as importers sought more greenbacks to pay for their purchases.

The rupee closed at 289.38 per dollar in the interbank market, down from 287.54 on Tuesday, dealers said. In the open market, where the currency trades more freely, the rupee dropped to 292.50 per dollar from 291.00.

Dealers blamed the demand-supply gap for the decline in the value of the rupee against the US dollar. "The relaxation of import restrictions is raising demand for dollars from importers and undermining the rupee," said a dealer at a major bank.

Traders expect the rupee to close around the 295 per dollar level in December, and touch 310 per dollar level in June. In the near-term, the greenback is expected to remain range-bound, and would trade in the range of 285-290 rupee levels.

Analysts said the rupee was under pressure and could weaken further in the coming months due to its undervaluation on a real effective exchange rate basis and Pakistan's high interest rates, which discourage dollar hoarding.

However, they said the outlook depended on the country's ability to maintain sufficient reserves, political stability and the continuation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program. The IMF approved a nine-month, $3 billion loan programme for Pakistan in June this year.