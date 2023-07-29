Investigators figure out escape route of killers of MPA’s brother and nephew

KARACHI: Police investigators probing Wednesday’s target killings of the brother and nephew of Sindh Assembly member Aslam Abro in Defence Housing Authority have figured out the escape route of the assailants.

A thorough investigation is being carried out into the escape of the attackers involved in the murders of Akram Abro and his son Sheharyar Abro. According to the investigators, the attackers chose the crime scene after a proper recce. After Akram had left the house located behind the Café Clifton, the attackers chased his vehicle on Ittehad Road to Creek Road.

They had prior information about the travel plan of Akram and waited for half an hour for him to leave the house.According to investigators, the group leader stayed in Karachi for three days for the purpose of reconnaissance of the victims. After the firing, in Karachi, the suspects escaped from Creek Road towards Qayyumabad.

The presence of the attackers was traced to a supermarket in the Qayyumabad area with the help of the registration number of the car used in the attack.

The Sindh inspector general of police has formed a high-profile investigation team consisting of officers from two districts and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to investigate the high-profile case of the murder of brother and nephew of MPA Aslam who was elected to the Sindh Assembly on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but later switched his loyalties to the Pakistan Peoples Party.