Outlaws held in Mardan raids

MARDAN: Five gamblers, a proclaimed offender and drug peddler were arrested in separate raids in the district on Friday.

A police spokesman said that Roedar Ali Shah was arrested in Saddar area as he had been absconding in an attempted murder case.In another raid in the Saddar area, the cops arrested one Wajid and recovered around 1kg charas from his possession.

Another five accused were arrested while they were gambling in Par Hoti area and the money on bet was also seized.Meanwhile, the spokesman said that strict security arrangements had been put in place for security for Ashura Moharram in Mardan district. Besides the regular police, the personnel of bomb disposal squad, Elite Force and other security personnel have also been deployed to maintain order.