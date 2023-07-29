Leader says ANP served Pakhtuns with devotion

TAKHT BHAI: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and candidate for PK-57 Nawabzada Sher Afghan has said that his party had always strived for the rights of the Pakhtuns.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that the ANP during its tenure had worked for the uplift of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf bankrupted the province during its 9-year rule besides allowing the militants to stage a comeback. He said that it was the ANP that rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace. He said the ANP lost hundreds of workers and party leaders for the sake of peace.

Nawabzada Sher Afghan further said that the militants were regrouping in the province He said that inflation and joblessness had made life miserable for the people, adding that the youth were leaving the country in desperation.