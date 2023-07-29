Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed life to save Islamic system

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh on Friday said that the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for the truth.

While speaking on the Karbala incident, he said religious dignity and lofty poise of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) did not allow him to reconcile with the fact that the system of Khilafah had been replaced by Arab imperialism. He said the basic reason for the disgrace of Muslims today is that we have abandoned the system decreed for us by the Qur’an and Sunnah - the System of Khilafah - and replaced it, throughout the Muslim world, with the system imported from the secular Western civilisation.