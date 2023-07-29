MCL saves Rs2 billion during 2023

LAHORE: Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has saved expenditures of around Rs2 billion during the year 2023.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who is also the Administrator of MCL while talking with the scribe said that the MCL has saved over Rs1700 million in arrangements of cattle markets for sacrificial animals during financial year 2023. He said the arrangements in the cattle markets were conducted very strategically this year and no extra expenditure was done.

Similarly, the MCL saved Rs100 million in the Jashn-e-Baharan and Rs200 million would be saved in the installation of lights and arrangements during Muharram, the Commissioner said adding over Rs170 million will be recovered from shops rent due to reassessment.

Giving more details, the Commissioner said over Rs35 million excess will be recovered during the current financial year as compared to previous year from Regulations & Planning wing and Rs300 million excess will be recovered from auction and contract awarding.

“We are expecting more savings and income during this financial year. So far a total of Rs2,505 million has been saved/added in the income of MCL,” he concluded.