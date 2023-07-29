Governor’s message on Youm-e-Ashur: Karbala martyrs’ sacrifice teaches us to support the truth

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman in his message on Youm-e-Ashur said that the day reminds us of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala. He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Ahle al-Bayt showed patience and courage at Karbala and taught the lesson to stand for the truth and fight against oppression. He said that the eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala have a message for all of us that we should always support the truth by clearly distinguishing between right and wrong.

The message of Karbala is that victory will always be of truth and justice. Let us make the immortal message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the motto of our lives and be firmly committed to truth, justice and bravery and create an ideal society that is the embodiment of justice, love, tolerance and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Balighur Rehman expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the overturning of a tourist vehicle at Gaiti Das near Chilas Babusar Top. He prayed that Allah Almighty may forgive them and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with patience and steadfastness. He has also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.