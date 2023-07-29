Punjab govt gives 16 vehicles to bomb disposal response squad

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a significant step to safeguard the lives and property of the people while effectively countering subversive activities. In a laudable initiative, the caretaker government has provided the bomb disposal squad with 16 state-of-the-art bomb disposal response vehicles and modern equipment, worth a total of Rs162.7 million.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi handed over these resources to the bomb disposal commanders of 16 districts at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

During the event, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the new bomb disposal response vehicles and modern equipment. He expressed appreciation for the thoughtful decision to equip the bomb disposal squad with advanced tools. He emphasised that given the current situation, Civil Defence plays a more crucial role than ever before. With these newly-equipped vehicles and cutting-edge equipment, the capabilities of the bomb disposal squad will be significantly enhanced, he noted. To ensure their proficiency, he also directed for organising training sessions for the squad to effectively utilise the modern equipment.

The districts benefiting from this equipment upgrade are Bhakkar, Chiniot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Khanewal, Khushab, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh, and Vehari. The event was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director Civil Defence, and other officials from the Home Department.