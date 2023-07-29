Workshop highlights research methodologies, modern media techniques

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and the University of Gujrat jointly organised a transformative training workshop powered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

This collaboration brought together faculty members from various departments, including Mass Communication, Economics, Political Science, and Gender Studies, to enrich their research methodologies and modern media techniques.

The comprehensive training workshop covered a diverse range of topics crucial in the digital age. Distinguished speakers and subject matter experts imparted invaluable knowledge, equipping participants to face the challenges posed by the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Gujrat, Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf, offered valuable guidance on grant proposal writing, equipping educators with essential skills to secure funding for their research endeavours.

Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Lahore College for Women University, expressed his views on the workshop’s success, stressing the significance of such training sessions for teachers from diverse fields. The workshop facilitated cross-disciplinary knowledge exchange and fostered professional growth.

Dr Sumera Batool, LCWU Department of Mass Communication Chairperson appreciated the workshop’s benefits to both teachers and students alike. She said the collaborative efforts of USEFP, LCWU and the University of Gujrat in organising this training workshop have proven to be highly rewarding.

Prof Dr Savera Shami, shed light on the significance of digital security and cyber awareness. She emphasised the importance of tackling cyber threats and preparing educators to effectively address issues arising in the digital realm.

Another insightful presentation was delivered by Prof Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, who encouraged the adoption of qualitative approaches to delve deeper into research topics, thereby enriching the quality of research papers and academic output.

In line with the workshop’s objectives, Dr Arshad conducted sessions on innovative teaching methodologies, imparting valuable insights into effective pedagogical practices.