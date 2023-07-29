Aleem pays homage to Karbala martyrs

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has paid homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

On the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram, in his message through tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions are eternal and would be remembered till the end of the world. He said that the grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stood up against the cruel and oppressive ruler by following the teachings of Islam and without caring for his life, he showed it by suppressing falsehood in practice.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the martyrs of Karbala created an unprecedented history of truth and righteousness and today we all need to follow the same philosophy in practical. IPP President said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) proved by sacrificing his life and of his family that there can be no compromise on the principles of Islam. Aleem Khan appealed to the nation that for the betterment of our beloved motherland and Islam, we must resolve our petty differences and express harmony and unity to overcome issues facing presently.