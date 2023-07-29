Dr Tarunjit wants Pak-India borders’ conversion into wall of friendship

LAHORE: It is dire need of hour to soften the borders of both sides (Pak-India) and hatred must be defeated, said Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia who is on a visit to Pakistan for one week.

Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia, Executive Director of Religions for Peace, USA, visited Pakistan and Amritsar on same day under the theme of ‘Pilgrimage of Love.’ He shared that in the morning, he visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, then he visited Badshahi Masjid and paid respect. After that he picked few flowers from a plant at Hazoori Bagh and had taken the flowers to Amritsar India via Wagah border.

He appreciated Pakistan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs of India and said that Sikhs were given opportunity to visit sacred place Kartarpur. He added that borders should be converted into wall of friendship. People of Punjab of both sides should be given opportunity to visit Pakistan and India without difficulties. He demanded both the governments of Pakistan and India make visa easy for older people of both sides so that they could come easily Pakistan and India as well.

In a hybrid press conference here, in a response to a journalist, he said ‘he respects demand of freedom of Sikhs but countries cannot be created in the name of religion now.’ He said both side of Punjab should have friendly relations and farmers should be given easy access to the markets of Pakistan and India.

He said that time and situation would be changed. Pakistan is getting process and turning towards liberalism while India is promoting Hindutva. Additionally, Pakistan is a minority-friendly country while in India, hatred is being promoted against minorities residing in India. Pakistan and India should start trade and friendly relations for the betterment of their people.

He shared that in Pakistan, his forefathers used to live that’s why he loves Pakistan and its soil attracts him.