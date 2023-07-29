KP adviser urges efforts for peace

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood has said that the unity of religious scholars and people is very important to maintain peace in society.

Islam teaches us to promote peace and social welfare, he said in a statement issued here on Friday. He said that steering the Muslim Ummah out of crises lied in following Islamic principles.

The advisor on culture said that Islam rejects sectarianism and extremism and teaches harmony between various schools of thought.“Therefore, there is a dire need today to resolve mutual differences in order to end sectarianism and maintain peace and order,” he said.

He further said that the month of Muharram reminds of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala. He said that the sacrifices of the Karbala martyrs teach a lesson of selflessness and patience.