Homeless brothers get new house, free education

MIRANSHAH: In a goodwill gesture, the Pakistan Army has constructed a 10-marla house for two homeless minor brothers who used to polish shoes to help their father run the household affairs.
The two brothers were also provided free schooling and lodging at the school’s hostel. Gul Sheraz, the father of the two brothers identified as Mohammad Rehan, 9, and Mohammad Alyan, 11, was also provided a job as a gardener at the Miranshah cantonment.
Talking to this scribe, Gul Sheraz said that he was a poor homeless person and worked as a daily wager. He said that his two sons instead of getting education would polish shoes to help him with the household expenses.
He said that one day a soldier narrated their ordeal to General Officer Commanding 7th Division Maj-Gen Naeem Akhtar. He said that later they were taken to meet the GOC Maj-Gen Naeem Akhtar, who helped construct a 10-marla house for them.
Thanking the Pakistan Army, Gul Sheraz said that his children were also enrolled at the FC School Miranshah and provided lodging at the hostel. He said that he was also employed as a gardener at the Miranshah cantonment.
KARACHI: Police investigators probing Wednesday’s target killings of the brother and nephew of Sindh Assembly member...
KARACHI: Sindh High Court has directed the prosecutor general of Sindh to submit a report about the preparation of...
MARDAN: Five gamblers, a proclaimed offender and drug peddler were arrested in separate raids in the district on...
TAKHT BHAI: Awami National Party leader and candidate for PK-57 Nawabzada Sher Afghan has said that his party had...
KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday visited the route fixed for mourners to take during their 9th...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s commercial capital has witnessed terrorism, militancy, sectarianism, gang war, and political and...