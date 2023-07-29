Homeless brothers get new house, free education

MIRANSHAH: In a goodwill gesture, the Pakistan Army has constructed a 10-marla house for two homeless minor brothers who used to polish shoes to help their father run the household affairs.

The two brothers were also provided free schooling and lodging at the school’s hostel. Gul Sheraz, the father of the two brothers identified as Mohammad Rehan, 9, and Mohammad Alyan, 11, was also provided a job as a gardener at the Miranshah cantonment.

Talking to this scribe, Gul Sheraz said that he was a poor homeless person and worked as a daily wager. He said that his two sons instead of getting education would polish shoes to help him with the household expenses.

He said that one day a soldier narrated their ordeal to General Officer Commanding 7th Division Maj-Gen Naeem Akhtar. He said that later they were taken to meet the GOC Maj-Gen Naeem Akhtar, who helped construct a 10-marla house for them.

Thanking the Pakistan Army, Gul Sheraz said that his children were also enrolled at the FC School Miranshah and provided lodging at the hostel. He said that he was also employed as a gardener at the Miranshah cantonment.