Maize variety developed to overcome fodder shortage

PESHAWAR: The Agriculture University Peshawar has developed a new variety of maize to help farmers get maximum quantity of fodder from the minimum area of land within the shortest possible time. The seed can also be utilized for grain production, an agriculture scientist and varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht told The News.

The variety has been developed from African origin seed, which is heat-resistant and can be grown in the hardest weather environment, he explained.

The agriculture scientist added that the variety is the fastest growing and it can be fully grown within 40 to 45 days.

The normal height of the plant is as tall as 12 to 14 feet and it is much thicker than the normal varieties of maize with broader leaves and The weight of one plant is more than one kilogram each.

Dr Jehan Bakht said such taller and thicker plants produce maximum fodder for the livestock farmers to help them overcome shortage of fodder for their animals.

The variety can also be used for grain production to overcome food security, he maintained.This variety is more productive for the areas where there is a shortage of land such as the hilly areas of the province, he pointed out.

“This variety, if promoted in the province, will solve the problems of fodder shortage of the livestock farmers and will help with food security,” he went on to add.