Extraordinary measures taken for Muharram: IGP

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan has said extraordinary security measures have been taken to ensure that Muharram is observed peacefully.

“The people should cooperate with the police and other law-enforcement agencies for maintaining peace,” he said while talking to the media during his visit to the Nowshera district.The police chief was accompanied by Regional Police Officer Muhammad Salman and District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood.

Akhtar Hayat Khan told reporters that police and other law-enforcement agencies had offered sacrifices for peace. “These sacrifices will always be remembered,” he added.

The police chief said leads had been found in suicide bombing case of the Ali Masjid area, Jamrud Tehsil, Khyber district and other terror acts. He said details would be shared soon.

Earlier, the IGP visited the Command and Control Room where he received a briefing by the DPO on the security arrangements made for Muharram.He was told that all resources were being utilized for the peaceful observance of Muharram.

“The CCTV cameras have been fixed at all routes of the mourning processions. These have been linked to the Command and Control Room,’ added the official.The DPO told the provincial police chief that the army and FC would back the police during Muharram.