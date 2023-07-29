Tank DHQs Hospital upgrading assured

TANK: A senior official said on Friday special measures would be taken to upgrade the Tank District Headquarters Hospital.
“The Sector Headquarters South along with the district administration of Tank, will take special measures for the upgrading of the hospital,” said Sector Commander Frontier Corps (FC) South Brig Suhail Bajwa who visited the hospital along with Tank Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Shoaib. They visited different departments of the hospital and examined the facilities being provided to patients. Medical Superintendent Dr Ghazala Hidayat briefed officials.
