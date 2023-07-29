Boy accidentally kills mother

NOWSHERA: A 10-year old boy accidentally triggered a rifle killing his mother in Amangarh area here on Friday.Farooq Khan told police that his son Aziz, a student of Class-III, was playing with the repeater gun of his father when it fired accidentally, hitting his mother Nadia in the head.The deceased woman had one son and three daughters while his husband Farooq has retired from the army. The police registered the case and started a probe.