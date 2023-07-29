Urban flooding predicted in low-lying areas

Rawalpindi:Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in the low-lying areas of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Friday to Saturday (today) as has been predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department however, the majority of people living in localities along Nullah Leh in town have not taken the threat as serious as it might be.

The Met Office informed on Thursday that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad including Nullah Leh from 27th (night) to 29th July.

According to the Met Office, heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi along with areas in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from Thursday night to Saturday and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

According to many health experts, the real threat, apart from causing damage to property, is possible outbreaks of a number of infections in the areas where the streets and houses receive the heavily contaminated water flooding out of Nullah Leh.

Flooding in Nullah Leh and smaller drains in a number of streets and houses particularly in the low-lying areas of town may cause the spread of infections including cholera, typhoid, dysentery, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A and E, shigellosis, and giardiasis while certainly increasing the chances of breeding of vectors causing serious health threats.

It is important that the previous spell of heavy monsoon rains, on July 18, had claimed as many as 13 lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as 12 people lost their lives when the wall of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Golra Mor in Islamabad.

Experts say that it is a need of time for both the concerned government authorities and the individuals to take necessary measures to minimize the chances of losses, the heavy rains may cause directly and indirectly. Experts say that heavy rains also increase the chances of road traffic accidents and necessary measures must be taken to avoid such losses.

The heavily contaminated wastewater flooding out of Nullah Leh may carry bacteria like salmonella, shigella, and other microorganisms that can cause serious infections and ailments. Children are at the greatest risk of contracting infections due to contamination caused by the waste water.

Experts say that to avoid serious health threats due to the inundation of waste water in houses and streets, the community must follow precautionary measures properly. Individuals must wipe out the contaminated water inundated in the houses as soon as possible and the area receiving wastewater must be washed with clean water at the earliest.