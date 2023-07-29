CBD announces successful completion of drainage pit testing on Walton Road

LAHORE:Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has announced the successful completion of drainage pit testing on Walton Road upgradation project.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in addressing the longstanding issues of the drainage and sewerage system. Following the directive of Prime Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, CBD Punjab will initiate the Walton Road project after the Monsoon spell.

The project's commencement aims to enhance the road's infrastructure and improve the overall urban landscape. While talking about the project CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin said, "We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of drainage pit testing, a crucial phase of the Walton Road upgradation project.

This development showcases our commitment to address the pressing issues faced by the community". In line with the authority’s dedication to transparency and environmental responsibility, CBD Punjab hosted a public hearing for environmental approval. This step reflects our commitment to engaging with the community and ensuring sustainable development.

The Walton Road upgradation project is poised to bring about positive changes, offering improved drainage and sewerage systems, enhancing road infrastructure, and elevating the living standards of the local residents. CBD Punjab remains devoted to fulfilling its mission and contributing to the growth and prosperity of Punjab.