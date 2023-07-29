Worst economic situation making life difficult: experts

LAHORE:Inflation has negative effects on people. Survival has become a challenge. Negative psychological effects are increasing among people due to worst economic situation. Society has morally gone beyond bankruptcy due to growing frustration, injustice and corruption.

These views were expressed by the discussants at Jang Economic Session on “Increasing economic difficulties-Negative impacts on public thinking and attitudes”. The panellists were Sohail Lashari, Farooq Tariq, Saluhdin Ayubi, Dawood Ahmed and Muhammad Haroon while the session was moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Sohail Lashari said that slavery attitude has continued since 1947 and living the life of slavery in one form or another. Intolerance is growing in public attitudes. Every act has price here. The desire to get rich at once has destroyed the social fabric while the morals in society have bankrupted. There is need to save the morals, character and loyalty. Society runs on interdependence. The government can collect as much tax as it wants but the development will be possible only through the growth of the people.

Farooq Tariq said that growing inflation has negative effects on the people and increasing opportunism among the people. Today survival has become a challenge. The negative psychological effects are increasing among the people due to the worst economic situation. No one is ready to listen to which is a step towards moral decay. The real spirit of survival in the Pakistani nation was seen after the flood in Sindh and Baluchistan as they are trying to survive in every bad situation.

Saluhdin Ayubi said that social and economic infrastructure needs to be improved to improve the society. Uncertainty, insecurity and despair are dangerous for any society, and unfortunately all these elements last for one or two years in Pakistan. Pakistani society is politically, economically and socially fragmented and all these are interconnected, whenever the political situation is bad, it also affects the economy.

Dawood Ahmed said that not a single day passed without solving the financial problems. Everyone is worried. Increasing inflation is having negative effects on people with limited income. Negative trends and evils are emerging in the society. Due to fewer opportunities people start competing with each other for an opportunity. There was a ray of hope in the past but now people are disappointed. A stable government and strong institutions are needed for the betterment of the country, he said.

Muhammad Haroon said that society has fallen sick due to the current situation. Education, health, justice systems are destroyed and there is a lack of justice. Economic difficulties can be overcome by hard work, but getting justice, good education and health has become a challenge.

Everyone is in a race for their own benefit, families are divided. People need to change their minds in the country. Any government that comes should ensure justice, good education and good health.