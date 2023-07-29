Russia ‘carefully’ examining African proposals to end Ukraine conflict: Putin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow is “carefully” examining proposals made by some African leaders to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“We respect your initiatives and we are examining them carefully,” Putin said on the second day of a Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

“Previous mediation initiatives were monopolised by so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa too is ready to help resolve problems that appear to be outside of its area of priorities,” he said.

The Russia-Africa summit comes after Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, raising concern among African nations.

In June, an African delegation travelled first to Ukraine and then to Russia to offer mediation in the conflict.

The African proposals included military de-escalation, security guarantees for both sides and a mutual recognition of sovereignty.

Ukraine rejected the offer, saying it would freeze the conflict without ensuring that Russian troops leave Ukrainian soil.

The Kremlin had also said earlier that the African proposals would be “very difficult to implement”.

“This war must end. And it can only end on the basis of justice and reason,” African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told Putin and African leaders in St Petersburg.

“The disruptions of energy and grain supplies must end immediately. The grain deal must be extended for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, Africans in particular.”

Putin gave it a polite but cool reception when African leaders presented it to him last month. On Friday he said Moscow respected the proposal and was carefully studying it.

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso said the African initiative “deserves the closest attention, it mustn’t be underestimated...We once again urgently call for the restoration of peace in Europe.”

Senegal’s President Macky Sall called for “a de-escalation to help create calm”, while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hoped that “constructive engagement and negotiation” could bring an end to the conflict.

The stream of calls prompted Putin repeatedly to defend Russia’s position and place the blame on Ukraine and the West.

Responding to Mahamat, he said Russia was “grateful to our African friends for their attention to this problem” but it was Kyiv that was refusing to negotiate with him under a decree it passed shortly after he claimed last September to have annexed four Ukrainian regions that Russia partly controls.