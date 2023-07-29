ECP asks Imran to appear on August 2

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building in Islamabad. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a written order of the July 25 hearing of the contempt Election Commission case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

According to the decision, PTI chairman will be charged on August 2, so he will appear at the next hearing.

The ECP said in the decision that the lawyer requested that he did not have the record of the case, the lawyer requested to get the record and prepare the case, this request was accepted and the lawyer obtained the documents from the law wing.

According to the decision of the Election Commission, PTI chairman appeared before the Election Commission, therefore, his arrest warrant is suspended.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan and ordered his arrest and production. However, PTI chairman appeared before the Election Commission on July 25.