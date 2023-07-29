Seven robbers killed in Katcha operation

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The head of the infamous Andhar gang was killed along with six accomplices on Friday.
They carried the head money of Rs20m collectively. The gang was accused of the murder of nine people at Chowk Mahi, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sindh.
Police, on tip-off, raided Katcha Kashmore, which is adjacent to Kacha Machchka. As a result, Janu Andhar, along with six bandits, Mishi Andhar, Samar Shar, Katta Shar, Bhuri Shar and Shahzada Dashti, was killed. Later, robbers shot dead a person on the suspicion of informing the police.
RIYADH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation announced holding an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of...
NIAMEY: Niger’s putschists named an army general as the new leader of the unstable jihadist-hit nation on Friday,...
WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump said Friday he would not end his run for the White House if convicted and...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow is “carefully” examining proposals made by some...
ECP issued a written order of the July 25 hearing of the contempt Election Commission case against Pakistan...
WASHINGTON: Argentina is set to receive a much-needed disbursement of funds from the IMF, the lender said Friday, with...