Seven robbers killed in Katcha operation

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The head of the infamous Andhar gang was killed along with six accomplices on Friday.

They carried the head money of Rs20m collectively. The gang was accused of the murder of nine people at Chowk Mahi, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sindh.

Police, on tip-off, raided Katcha Kashmore, which is adjacent to Kacha Machchka. As a result, Janu Andhar, along with six bandits, Mishi Andhar, Samar Shar, Katta Shar, Bhuri Shar and Shahzada Dashti, was killed. Later, robbers shot dead a person on the suspicion of informing the police.