First time in 20 years, external financing turned negative in FY23

In this picture, the State Bank of Pakistan building can be seen. — SBP/File

ISLAMABAD: The external financing of the budget deficit turned negative in the last financial year 2022-23, first time in the last two decades -- with the result that financing of the budget deficit was done solely through domestic avenues.

The country’s banking sector enjoyed it a lot because in the aftermath of the latest State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Act 2021 under the dictates of the IMF the government was barred from borrowing from the central bank.

So, the banks were given full opportunity to finance the major chunk of the yawning budget deficit in the last financial year which had skyrocketed in absolute figures. Although the Ministry of Finance has not yet released the official data of fiscal operation for the last financial year 2022-23 ended on June 30, 2023 but top official sources confirmed that the external financing continued the trend of first three quarters and remained negative in the fourth quarter (April-June) period. So in totality the external financing stood negative in the last financial year.

The federal budget deficit might escalate and go close to 7 percent of GDP for the last financial year but it is yet to see how much the consolidated budget deficit would be standing after incorporating the revenue surplus generated by the provinces. There is another important aspect about the primary deficit for the last financial year which might be hovering around 1 percent of GDP for the last financial year. The primary deficit is calculated after excluding the expenditures incurred on debt servicing. The primary deficit has been considered as sacrosanct in eyes of the IMF staff under its sponsored program.

“The external financing has remained negative in the last financial year first time in last two decades at least mainly because of inability of Islamabad to revive the last EFF program of the IMF. It resulted into drying down budgetary support from the multilateral and bilateral creditors so Islamabad paid back loans more than receiving it in the last financial year” top official sources said while talking to The News here on Friday.

The official said that the external financing stood at negative Rs 682 billion in first three quarters (July-March) period of the last financial year and the trend showed that it continued to persist in the last and fourth quarter (April-June) period of the financial year 2022-23.

This scribe analyzed official data of last two decades and found that the external financing contributed to finance the budget deficit along with domestic avenues including banking and non banking. In fiscal year 2021-22, the external financing stood at Rs 1.178 trillion while domestic financing was standing at Rs 4.4 trillion. In fiscal year 2020-21, the external financing stood at Rs 1.33 trillion while domestic financing had contributed Rs2.37 trillion to finance the budget deficit. In fiscal year 2019-20, the external financing bridged the financing to the tune of Rs895 billion while the domestic financing stood at Rs2.7 trillion.

In fiscal year 2018-19, the external financing stood at Rs416 billion, Rs785 billion in fiscal year in 2017-18, Rs541 billion in 2016-17 and Rs370 billion in 2015-16. The same trends prevailed in the last two decades at least.