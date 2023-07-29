Where did this story come from, asks Asad

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Shabbar Zaidi, PTI leader Asad Umar said in a tweet on Friday, “Hello, Shabbar Bhai, where did this story come from? “

He further said, “The Tehreek-e-Insaf government was formed in August 2018, at the end of which the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank were $9.8 billion. The month I left the finance ministry was April 2019, at the end of which the foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.7 billion. During the tenure of this current government, the foreign exchange reserves were reduced to less than $3 billion and if there was no default in the repayment of loans, how could there be a default of $8.7 billion?”