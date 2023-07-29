Where did this story come from, asks Asad

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Shabbar Zaidi, PTI leader Asad Umar said in a tweet on Friday, “Hello, Shabbar Bhai, where did this story come from? “
He further said, “The Tehreek-e-Insaf government was formed in August 2018, at the end of which the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank were $9.8 billion. The month I left the finance ministry was April 2019, at the end of which the foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.7 billion. During the tenure of this current government, the foreign exchange reserves were reduced to less than $3 billion and if there was no default in the repayment of loans, how could there be a default of $8.7 billion?”
RIYADH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation announced holding an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of...
NIAMEY: Niger’s putschists named an army general as the new leader of the unstable jihadist-hit nation on Friday,...
WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump said Friday he would not end his run for the White House if convicted and...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow is “carefully” examining proposals made by some...
ECP issued a written order of the July 25 hearing of the contempt Election Commission case against Pakistan...
WASHINGTON: Argentina is set to receive a much-needed disbursement of funds from the IMF, the lender said Friday, with...