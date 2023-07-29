Cruelty to child section added to FIR in domestic help abuse case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday added Pakistan Penal Code’s (PPC) section 328-A, which deals with the offence relating to cruelty to a child, in the first information report (FIR) registered against the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez for purportedly subjecting her domestic help — a 14-year-old girl — to severe torture last week.

The case came to light on July 25 when the victim was shifted to a hospital in Lahore with serious injuries. Taking swift action on the reports, the police filed a case against the wife of the civil judge for the alleged brutal torture of the 14-year-old girl, employed as a domestic help at their house.

The girl’s parents came to know about her being subjected to torture at the judge’s house on Monday (July 23) when they went to meet her.

“When we [complainant, his wife and her brother] entered the gate, we heard my daughter crying. Hearing that made me concerned so we went towards the room and found my daughter in wounded condition [...],” the complainant stated in the FIR.

He alleged that his daughter was subjected to severe torture by the judge’s wife, and there were torture marks all over the child’s body.

Upon examining her condition, the parents found several injuries on the girl’s entire body, with serious wounds on the head, which were “infested with maggots”.

The major injuries described by the complainant include swelling on lips and eyes, broken teeth, and ribs and strangling marks on the neck.

As per the FIR, the complainant has accused Somia of torturing and keeping his daughter in illegal custody since the day she started working at the judge’s house and sought action on the matter. After recording the victim and her father’s statements, the ICT police added section 328-A to the FIR.

The police said that they are probing all the suspects reportedly involved in the brutal torture of the domestic help. The lawenforcers also said they have yet to receive a certified medical report of the victim.