PM offers condolences to UAE president over brother’s death

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday offered condolences to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sad demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

The PM conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan to the president of UAE on his brother’s demise, which was received with great warmth by Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Pakistan and the UAE are bound by close fraternal ties. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a sincere friend of Pakistan. His invaluable contributions will be long remembered by the government and the people of Pakistan.