News Analysis: Do we need caretakers?

KARACHI: With legal experts airing strong reservations regarding the power granted by the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the caretaker government to take decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements and projects, some may have been tempted to ask why Pakistan still insists on short-term ‘caretaker’ governments.

A short answer would be a lack of trust in a sitting government’s ability to resist temptation to rig an election. Former ECP secretary and current Punjab Caretaker Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Dilshad says that: “The problem is people don’t trust Pakistan’s bureaucracy. If a sitting prime minister is still in charge when elections are held, the results are not accepted. The biggest example of that are the elections held in 1977 under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was PM at the time. As a new entrant to the ECP, I recall the rigging and the strong-arm tactics used by the government in those elections.

Not everyone is that convinced of the historical need for a caretaker system. PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob feels that the “system of caretaker [government] introduced by the military government of Gen Ziaul Haq in 1985 was an over-simplistic response to the allegations of rigging in the 1977 General Election.” As an example of his argument, he offers the fact that “most of the past caretaker governments have failed to ensure that elections are generally accepted as free and fair.”

Citing a brief history of the evolution of our caretaker system, Kanwar Dilshad says that after some years of having introduced caretaker governments, in “1993 the first caretaker government led by someone from outside of Pakistan was put in place -- and Moin Qureshi was flown in as caretaker prime minister.” For Dilshad, the “real concept of a caretaker government” however was given by Gen (r) Musharraf who — per Dilshad — “said that a totally non-partisan person should be appointed to then oversee the elections.”

Further adding to the way the caretaker system evolved — or devolved — analyst Aasiya Riaz, who keeps a keen eye on democratic governance and legislative development, says that “before 2012, the caretaker system in Pakistan was used often to bring in setups that ensured a certain party or individual didn’t come to power. It evolved somehow after 2012 — but it seems we are again heading in a direction in which caretaker setup could be used beyond its constitutional rationale.”

Even when caretaker PMs did their job, they were not appreciated — one party or the other always alleging rigged results. Dilshad can think of two examples: the 2013 and 2018 elections: “We saw how first in 2013 Imran Khan did not accept the election results and then in 2018 the other parties didn’t.”

According to Kanwar Dilshad, “while it is correct that Pakistan is probably one of the rare few countries with a caretaker system still practised, let’s face it: the caretaker setup that comes in here [Pakistan] mostly is also just caretaker in name”. The rarity of a caretaker system is also echoed by Ahmed Bilal Mehboob who points to India’s example: “India has never adopted a caretaker government system and despite that its elections are widely accepted as free and fair not only inside the country but outside too.”

Bangladesh’s caretaker government setup too has not continued, says Aasiya Riaz, who adds that in fact “Bangladesh had installed a military-backed caretaker setup in 2007 that ruled [the country] under a state of emergency for the rest of the year. Its goal was ‘minus two’ — remove the leaders of the two main parties from politics. India, on the other hand, much like the rest of the world, relies on its Election Commission to ensure free and fair election while the elected government continues under strict observation of the ECI based on a uniform code of conduct all parties adhere to.”

The question then comes right back to: why have a caretaker setup in place, especially if it doesn’t even guarantee satisfied political parties? “I think that the caretaker government system has proved that it cannot be helpful in guaranteeing free and fair elections. In fact, it is contributing to greater complications. A rethinking is in order. The country’s political parties could initiate a discussion on the subject”, says Ahmed Bilal Mehboob.

Given the ECP’s constitutional and legal powers, Aasiya Riaz feels that “our experience of caretaker setups shows that there isn’t much utility of these”. In fact, she says that after the 2018 elections, “parliament should have seriously considered doing away with the caretaker system as an unnecessary stop-gap arrangement”.

She also cautions that “the system of caretakers appears to be readied again for use for crafty, unconstitutional purposes. Political parties in government paving way for legislation that may delay or defer a free and fair election should be mindful that their legislation may seriously undermine the continuity and quality of democracy in Pakistan”.

This is not something Kanwar Dilshad tends to agree with, saying that the powers given to the caretaker setup “are just to ensure that projects that are already existing are not hindered. This is a limited power; they cannot make new treaties or agreements. And this will also just remain a power for the incoming caretaker government, not any other future caretaker government.”

He also dismisses the idea that the amended powers mean the caretaker government could stay on for longer than its mandated time, explaining that the election can be delayed till February only if “the Council of Common Interests decides to grant approval to the digital census and if the government notifies it — in which case the ECP will need to conduct the delimitation exercise that could take 4-5 months.” He is quick to add that February would be the latest an election would be held — and that too only if the digital census comes into play.